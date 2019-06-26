Raiden V: Director’s Cut Gets Switch Trailer - News

Moss has released the first trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Raiden V: Director’s Cut.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Arcade hit Raiden first left its mark on the shooting genre 25 years ago. The easy to learn, hard to master series comes to the PlayStation 4 and PC in its most modern and advanced form yet! Join the war for Earth’s future-where the tide of battle holds constant surprises.

Key Features:

Tag in a friend and unleash devastation on your enemies!

and unleash devastation on your enemies! Extreme Graphics – Full 1080p support to bring every explosion, missile attack, and Boss Kills to earth-shattering realism on HDTVs and monitors!

– Full 1080p support to bring every explosion, missile attack, and Boss Kills to earth-shattering realism on HDTVs and monitors! Tri-View HUD – New levels of frenetic, heart pounding, pulsing action as real-time game status changes, command center data and gameplay simultaneously update you on the action and your performance!

– New levels of frenetic, heart pounding, pulsing action as real-time game status changes, command center data and gameplay simultaneously update you on the action and your performance! Fully narrated storyline for the first time in the series!

for the first time in the series! Fight your own path through a branching storyline!

through a branching storyline! Choose between three different ships to pilot, each with their own strengths and weaknesses and outfit them with nine different weapon types!

Raiden V: Director’s Cut will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on July 25. It is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

