What Remains of Edith Finch Launches on July 4 for Switch - News

The Nintendo eShop in Japan has revealed What Remains of Edith Finch will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 4. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state.

As Edith, you’ll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she’s the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day.

The gameplay and tone of the stories are as varied as the Finches themselves. The only constants are that each is played from a first-person perspective and that each story ends with that family member’s death.

Ultimately, it’s a game about what it feels like to be humbled and astonished by the vast and unknowable world around us.

Created by Giant Sparrow, the team behind the first-person painting game The Unfinished Swan.

