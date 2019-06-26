Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Commercial Released - News

Square Enix has released a new Japanese commercial for the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on July 2.

