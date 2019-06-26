Quantcast
PlayStation Plus Games for July 2019 Announced

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 619 Views

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for July 2019 for the PlayStation 4. As a reminder there are no longer PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita are no longer offered in the PlayStation Plus lineup of games.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are

  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
  • Horizon Chase Turbo

7 Comments

dx11332sega
dx11332sega (5 hours ago)

The video has 800 likes and 2k dislikes XD they hate indies and sport games :)

Zenos
Zenos (5 hours ago)

Not my type of games.

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (6 hours ago)

Another weak month.

Machina
Machina (4 hours ago)

Meh again.

The Fury
The Fury (1 hour ago)

PES is a great choice for a lot of people, not for me sadly, I think we just have to accept we need to put up with these games until PS5. But honestly, if I can claim even 2 £15 games a year, it's worth it. I mean Borderlands HC? I can exchange my own copy for like £10 cash anyway :P

Rafie
Rafie (2 hours ago)

Bleh! Not a great month for me for Plus.

axumblade
axumblade (3 hours ago)

Guess I'll just keep playing Borderlands 2

