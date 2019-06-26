PlayStation Plus Games for July 2019 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 619 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for July 2019 for the PlayStation 4. As a reminder there are no longer PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita are no longer offered in the PlayStation Plus lineup of games.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
- Horizon Chase Turbo
7 Comments
The video has 800 likes and 2k dislikes XD they hate indies and sport games :)
PES is a great choice for a lot of people, not for me sadly, I think we just have to accept we need to put up with these games until PS5. But honestly, if I can claim even 2 £15 games a year, it's worth it. I mean Borderlands HC? I can exchange my own copy for like £10 cash anyway :P