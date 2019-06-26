No Plans for Astral Chain DLC, First Game in a Trilogy - News

There are currently no plans to release DLC for Astral Chain, according to director Takahisa Taura who spoke with IGN Benelux.

"There are currently no plans to release extras for Astral Chain," said Taura. "This is different for the story of the game. We make the game as a trilogy and this is the first part of that trilogy. If this game sells well, then we may see how the story of the series continues."

Here is an overview of the game:

Master multiple combat styles in this synergetic action game!

Humanity’s last chance against an interdimensional invasion is a special living weapon called the Legion. As a rookie officer in the elite police task force Neuron, you and your Legion will work together to solve cases and save humankind.

The Astral Chain game gives you full control over two characters at once for thrilling Synergetic Action, courtesy of PlatinumGames. Alternate between several Legion types and skills to save the world your way.

Astral Chain features character designs by the acclaimed manga artist Masakazu Katsura (ZETMAN, Video Girl Ai), and marks the directorial debut of PlatinumGames’ Takahisa Taura (designer of NieR: Automata). Hideki Kamiya, director of the Bayonetta game and writer/supervisor of the Bayonetta 2 game, provides supervision.

Key Features:

Players can control the protagonist and a special weapon called a Legion simultaneously, building stylish combos by using both characters in tandem

There are multiple Legions in the game, each with different combat styles and abilities. Players can even strategically change between Legions at will during real-time battles

This apocalyptic setting is full of intricate details and interesting characters, including citizens and suspects you can interact with in the city, others in the special police task force, and your twin sibling

Use the abilities of the Legion not only in battle but also for investigating cases and solving environmental puzzles

Uncover the secrets of the alternate dimension called the Astral Plane, where the mysterious invaders originate

Astral Chain is directed by Takahisa Taura, known for his work as the game designer on NieR: Automata, and supervised by Hideki Kamiya, creator of the Bayonetta series

Astral Chain will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 30.

