Kenchiro Takaki Working on Action Game at Cygames, Granblue Fantasy: Versus Announcement Coming Soon

Senran Kagura creator Kenichiro Takaki has started working at Cygames as the general manager of its Console Games Division. He is now working with Senran Kagura character designer Nan Yaegashi on an action game. This information comes from the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.





Here is some more information from the interview with Takaki:

The Console Games Division at Cygames was established on April 1. Takaki was appointed the general manager of said division.

Takaki is working on Project Awakening as a producer. For titles such as Granblue Fantasy: Relink and Granblue Fantasy: Versus, Takaki is working closely with the team that worked on the original game and serving in a support / advisory role.

There are a number of titles both aimed for kids and adults in development.

The Console Games Division main office is still small with only around 10 members. The development teams for each title are under the division.

Cygames is truly aiming to become the best studio in the world. The Project Awakeningreveal trailer is actual gameplay footage running on a PlayStation 4 and not a cutscene.

Cygames is also looking into next gen consoles.

A big announcement is planned for Granblue Fantasy: Versus soon. Cygames is also planning on including paper manuals in the physical release.

Cygames believes that it should be courteous to gamers. Production on Granblue Fantasy: Relink is going well.

Takaki’s newest game is an action game with character designer Nan Yaegashi. It is not supposed to be a “sexy” game though. (The magazine includes the reveal of a male character.) It might have sexy elements in the end, but they want to include more male characters than female characters.

Cygames’ game engine is developed in-house. The company does not hesitate to use money on things like that.

