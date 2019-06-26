This Week's Deals With Gold - Forza Horizon 3, Shantae - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 160 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through July 1 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|1979 Revolution: Black Friday
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|8 To Glory – The Official Game of the PBR
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Aaero: Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Atomine
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Bombfest
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Demon’s Crystal
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol. 1
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Doughlings: Arcade
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|EVERSPACE
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Spotlight
|EVERSPACE – Encounters
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Goosebumps: The Game
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Hunting Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Shantae: Costume Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Shantae: Friends to the End
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight
|Shantae: Pirate Queen’s Quest
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Tennis World Tour
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Tennis World Tour Legends Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Teslagrad
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|The Council – Complete Season
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Tron RUN/r
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|TRON RUN/r (Deluxe Bundle)
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Unknown Fate
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Warface – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Warparty
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Where the Bees Make Honey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Burnout Revenge
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|DWG
|Command & Conquer 3
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Command & Conquer Red Alert 3
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Crysis
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Crysis 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Crysis 3
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Goosebumps: The Game
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Medal of Honor Airborne
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Metro 2033
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Metro: Last Light
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|RIDE
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
