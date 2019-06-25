Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII DLC to Release in July - News

Square Enix announced the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII DLC will launch on Windows PC on July 2 and for the PlayStation 4 on July 3.

View the announcement trailer of the DLC below:





Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

