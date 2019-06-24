Switch vs PS4  VGChartz Gap Charts  May 2019 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. PS4 Global:

Gap change in latest month: 78,154 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 293,022 – PS4

Total Lead: 2,085,747 – PS4

Switch Total Sales: 34,672,660

PS4 Total Sales: 36,758,407

May 2019 is the 27th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch during the same time frame by 78,154 units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the PlayStation 4 has outsold the Switch by 293m022 units. The PlayStation 4 is currently ahead of the Switch by 2.09 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 34.67 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 36.76 million units during the same timeframe.

The 27th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is May 2019, while for the PlayStation 4 it is January 2016.

