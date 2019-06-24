Marvel's Spider-Man Climbs to the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 513 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) is up one spot to take first place on the Italian charts for Week 24, 2019. Days Gone (PS4) is up two spots to second place, while Detroit: Become Humans (PS4) climbs six spots to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 24, 2019:

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Days Gone (PS4) Detriot: Become Human (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) God of War (PS4) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) MotoGP 19 (PS4) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) The Last of Us (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles