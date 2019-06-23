Switch vs DS VGChartz Gap Charts May 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 515 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 574,368 – DS
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,840,079 - DS
Total Lead: 1,420,491 - DS
Switch Total Sales: 34,672,660
DS Total Sales: 36,093,151
May 2019 is the 27th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the DS by 574,368 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the DS has outsold the Switch by 3.84 million units. The DS leads by 1.42 million units.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 34.67 million units, while the DS sold 36.09 million units during the same timeframe.
The 27th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is May 2019, while for the DS it is January 2007.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
6 Comments
make PS4 vs DS graph, and PS4 vs PS2 if possible please, also PS4 vs xbox 360 in USA
Wow, had no idea that the Switch was ahead for most of this! I didn't think this would be an interesting matchup, but I'll keep an eye on it now!
The gap between DS and Switch won't be as big as people expect once Switch mini gets released.
Switch is still able to resume the lead during it's next holiday season coming months 33/34.
Mmmm, not so sure about that. The DS is about to sell 59 million in the next 23 months. Even out of the holiday season, its lead will bulge significantly.
