Elden Ring is an 'Evolution of Dark Souls'

From Software president and director Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with IGN discussed the upcoming action RPG Elden Ring. He revealed the gameplay is similar to Dark Souls and is more of a "natural evolution."

"Elden Ring is a third-person action RPG with a fantasy setting," said Miyazaki. "The gameplay is not so far from Dark Souls. That doesn’t mean that the gameplay will be identical, but you could say that Elden Ring belongs to the same genre."

"With a larger world, new systems and action mechanics inevitably become necessary," Miyazaki added. "In that sense, I think that Elden Ring is a more natural evolution of Dark Souls."

Here is an overview of the game:

Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki—creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series; and George R.R. Martin—author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Danger and discovery lurk around every corner in FromSoftware’s largest game to-date.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, President and Game Director of FromSoftware Inc. known for directing critically-acclaimed games in beloved franchises including Armored Core, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

George R.R. Martin is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of many novels, including the acclaimed series A Song of Ice and Fire – A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast For Crows, and A Dance with Dragons. As a writer-producer, he has worked on The Twilight Zone, Beauty and the Beast, and various feature films and pilots that were never made.

Elden Ring is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

