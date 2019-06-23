Halo: Infinite 'Follows the Master Chief's Story Some Time after Halo 5: Guardians' - News

343 Industries in the latest Halo Waypoint blog post revealed Halo: Infinite "follows the Master Chief's story some time after Halo 5: Guardians' conclusion."





Here is all the information released on the game in the blog post:

Release date: Holiday 2020 release for the entire Xbox family of devices, including Project Scarlett and Windows PCs

Holiday 2020 release for the entire Xbox family of devices, including Project Scarlett and Windows PCs When does it take place in the universe: It follows the Master Chief's story some time after Halo 5: Guardians' conclusion

It follows the Master Chief's story some time after Halo 5: Guardians' conclusion LAN: Halo Infinite will support LAN

Halo Infinite will support LAN Splitscreen: Splitscreen is up and running internally

Splitscreen is up and running internally Back in Black: Black undersuits will be in the game

Black undersuits will be in the game Flighting Programs: These opt-in flights will start small and slowly expand out until release

These opt-in flights will start small and slowly expand out until release PC: Flighting may come a little bit later for PC players, but we're treating it as a first-class citizen

Flighting may come a little bit later for PC players, but we're treating it as a first-class citizen Player Customization: If you liked the level of armor customization options in Halo: Reach, you will be pleased

If you liked the level of armor customization options in Halo: Reach, you will be pleased SR 152: Players who hit SR 152 in Halo 5: Guardians will receive a token of appreciation in Halo Infinite

Players who hit SR 152 in Halo 5: Guardians will receive a token of appreciation in Halo Infinite Pro Team: There is an internal Pro Team for Halo Infinite

