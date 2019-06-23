Halo: Infinite 'Follows the Master Chief's Story Some Time after Halo 5: Guardians' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 648 Views
343 Industries in the latest Halo Waypoint blog post revealed Halo: Infinite "follows the Master Chief's story some time after Halo 5: Guardians' conclusion."
Here is all the information released on the game in the blog post:
- Release date: Holiday 2020 release for the entire Xbox family of devices, including Project Scarlett and Windows PCs
- When does it take place in the universe: It follows the Master Chief's story some time after Halo 5: Guardians' conclusion
- LAN: Halo Infinite will support LAN
- Splitscreen: Splitscreen is up and running internally
- Back in Black: Black undersuits will be in the game
- Flighting Programs: These opt-in flights will start small and slowly expand out until release
- PC: Flighting may come a little bit later for PC players, but we're treating it as a first-class citizen
- Player Customization: If you liked the level of armor customization options in Halo: Reach, you will be pleased
- SR 152: Players who hit SR 152 in Halo 5: Guardians will receive a token of appreciation in Halo Infinite
- Pro Team: There is an internal Pro Team for Halo Infinite
9 Comments
Great, i want to see this trilogy concluded. It's been a wild ride and letting me play as the chief is no better way to end it.
It's no longer a trilogy. 343 dropped the plans to make it a trilogy before Halo 5 released.
They dropped the numbers however i never knew they dropped the plans of the trilogy. Id assume Infinite was the Finale. Afterall how many books did they write with the Forerunner Trilogy?
They really need this game to be a hit. Halo has lost some of it's shine. But, the brand is still big nough that one big success could probably catapult it back near the top. On the other hand, another good-but-not-great Halo would solidify it's status as more of a second-tier franchise.
Is Cortana still gonna be a psycho bitch?
Believe so, this is where we see the two of them get back togother or kill each other.
So a five hour campaign this time?
Early reports say that it is actually very large. Supposedly it has the most open levels in the series and might even have side quests.
