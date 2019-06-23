Quantcast
Halo: Infinite 'Follows the Master Chief's Story Some Time after Halo 5: Guardians' - VGChartz
Halo: Infinite 'Follows the Master Chief's Story Some Time after Halo 5: Guardians'

Halo: Infinite 'Follows the Master Chief's Story Some Time after Halo 5: Guardians' - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 648 Views

343 Industries in the latest Halo Waypoint blog post revealed Halo: Infinite "follows the Master Chief's story some time after Halo 5: Guardians' conclusion."


Here is all the information released on the game in the blog post:

  • Release date: Holiday 2020 release for the entire Xbox family of devices, including Project Scarlett and Windows PCs
  • When does it take place in the universe: It follows the Master Chief's story some time after Halo 5: Guardians' conclusion
  • LAN: Halo Infinite will support LAN
  • Splitscreen: Splitscreen is up and running internally
  • Back in Black: Black undersuits will be in the game
  • Flighting Programs: These opt-in flights will start small and slowly expand out until release
  • PC: Flighting may come a little bit later for PC players, but we're treating it as a first-class citizen
  • Player Customization: If you liked the level of armor customization options in Halo: Reach, you will be pleased
  • SR 152: Players who hit SR 152 in Halo 5: Guardians will receive a token of appreciation in Halo Infinite
  • Pro Team: There is an internal Pro Team for Halo Infinite

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

9 Comments

Azzanation
Azzanation (4 hours ago)

Great, i want to see this trilogy concluded. It's been a wild ride and letting me play as the chief is no better way to end it.

  • +5
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (3 hours ago)

It's no longer a trilogy. 343 dropped the plans to make it a trilogy before Halo 5 released.

  • +2
Azzanation
Azzanation (58 minutes ago)

They dropped the numbers however i never knew they dropped the plans of the trilogy. Id assume Infinite was the Finale. Afterall how many books did they write with the Forerunner Trilogy?

  • 0
Azzanation
Azzanation (58 minutes ago)

They dropped the numbers however i never knew they dropped the plans of the trilogy. Id assume Infinite was the Finale. Afterall how many books did they write with the Forerunner Trilogy?

  • 0
VAMatt
VAMatt (7 hours ago)

They really need this game to be a hit. Halo has lost some of it's shine. But, the brand is still big nough that one big success could probably catapult it back near the top. On the other hand, another good-but-not-great Halo would solidify it's status as more of a second-tier franchise.

  • +5
CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (2 hours ago)

Is Cortana still gonna be a psycho bitch?

  • +1
Azzanation
Azzanation (1 hour ago)

Believe so, this is where we see the two of them get back togother or kill each other.

  • 0
Random_Matt
Random_Matt (1 hour ago)

So a five hour campaign this time?

  • -2
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (47 minutes ago)

Early reports say that it is actually very large. Supposedly it has the most open levels in the series and might even have side quests.

  • +1