Gears 5 Won't Have a Season Pass, DLC Maps Are Free - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 361 Views
Developer The Coalition in a new blog post announced Gears 5 multiplayer will not have a season pass and all DLC maps will be free. Gear Packs will also not be making a return, which means no RNG rewards.
Here is an overview of the game:
The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.
Key Features:
- Never Fight Alone: Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op. Battle alongside your friends anywhere with cross-play between Xbox One and PC.
- Explore Sera: Skim across glaciers, sail over deserts and descend into sunken ruins to discover the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created.
- Visual Showcase: Play every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second.
- Just the Beginning: Additional features, co-op and competitive modes still to be announced.
Gears 5 will launch for Xbox One and PC on September 10.
Thanks DualShockers.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
10 Comments
As great as this is, how sad of a gaming world we live in that something like this, has to be announced as positive news
Blame EA and Activision like the rest of us.
- +3
Thanks EA
- +4
Anybody remember the days when this would never make a headline as it was simply normal and expected and wouldn't be news?
Those were the days.
- 0
Comments below voting threshold
I don't get why you're being downvoted. Microtransactions replacing season passes is the latest trend.
- 0
It has cosmetic microtransactions, but unlike in Gears 4 they aren't in the form of randomized lootboxes, you can buy the cosmetics you want directly, which is the right way to do microtransactions.
- +1
I'm fine with that. As long as they don't give any competitive advantage, microtransactions are pretty harmless.
- +1