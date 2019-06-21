Days Gone Tops the Swiss Charts in 8th Week - Sales

Days Gone tops the chats in Switzerland in its eighth week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 24th week of 2019. Marvel's Spider-Man climbs three spots to second, while FIFA 19 is up one spot to fourth. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops two spots to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 24, 2019:

Days Gone Marvel's Spider-Man FIFA 19 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party God of War Super Smash Bros. Utlimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

