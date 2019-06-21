New Xbox Releases Next Week - F1 2019, The Sinking City - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 12 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

June 25

Car Mechanic Simulator

Samurai Shodown

Monster Jam Steel Titans

We. The Revolution

June 26

Shadow Fencer Theater

Attack of the Toy Tanks

Outbreak: Lost Hope

June 27

War Tech Fighters

The Sinking City

F1 2019

Furwind

June 28

Irony Curtain: From the Matryoshka with Love

