New Xbox Releases Next Week - F1 2019, The Sinking City - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 43 minutes ago / 100 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 12 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
June 25
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Samurai Shodown
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- We. The Revolution
June 26
- Shadow Fencer Theater
- Attack of the Toy Tanks
- Outbreak: Lost Hope
June 27
- War Tech Fighters
- The Sinking City
- F1 2019
- Furwind
June 28
- Irony Curtain: From the Matryoshka with Love
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.