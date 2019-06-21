Quantcast
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Screenshots Released - VGChartz
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Screenshots Released

by William D'Angelo , posted 51 minutes ago / 130 Views

Bandai Namco has released a new set of screenshots of the upcoming action RPG, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2020.
 
View the screenshots below:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments

thomas995
thomas995 (3 minutes ago)

Would be cool if they added some story elements from when he was in Other World (Saiyan Arc + after Cell Arc) :D

Immersiveunreality
Immersiveunreality (36 minutes ago)

Looks like a remake of the anime and that is a good thing.

