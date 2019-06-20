Days Gone Once Again Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Days Gone has remained at the top spot on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 16. Five of the top 10 games are PlayStation 4 exclusives.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Days Gone Marvel's Spider-Man Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V God of War Anthem Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Detroit: Become Human Gran Turismo Sport NBA 2K19

