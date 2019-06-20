Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – May 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 265 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 667,601 - Wii
Gap change over last 12 months: 6,604,973 - Wii
Total Lead: 10,495,485 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 34,672,660
Wii Total Sales: 45,168,145
May 2019 is the 27th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Wii has grew its lead by 667,601 units. In the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 6.60 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 10.50 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 34.67 million units, while the Wii sold 45.17 million units during the same timeframe.
The 27th month for the Nintendo Switch is May 2019 and for the Wii it is January 2009.
This fiscal year 2009, the Wii had sold 20,54M, and in 2008, 25,97M. I expect the switch do do nearly the same as the Wii for FY2019, then for FY2020 the Switch should destroy the Wii by 3-4M.
Just look at the Wii go! From a difference of a couple of million it reach a 10m gap in just around three weeks!
The Wii burned bright, but I wonder if it'll burn long against the Switch.