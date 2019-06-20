Gabbuchi Headed to PS4 and Steam on July 18 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games announced the action puzzle game, Gabbuchi, will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and Windows PC via Steam on July 18 for $7.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Choose your snacks wisely in this tasty puzzle game for digital download only on PlayStation 4 and Steam. Gabbuchi loves gobbling blocks, but you’ll have to carefully choose which ones he eats so he can reach the end of each stage. Change colors, consume cubes, and reach the treasured heart cookie to advance to the next state. Simple to control yet impossible to put down, Gabbuchi has 180 delicious stages to explore. Still hungry? Use the included level editor to make your own stages, so there’s no end to the ways you can satisfy Gabbuchi!

Gabbuchi is a stage-clearing 2D action puzzler, featuring a ravenous little creature named Gabbuchi who loves to eat blocks and food–particularly heart-shaped cookies! Players must work to solve 180 stages, finding ways to get the color-changing Gabbuchi to his favorite treat by navigating a grid-like space filled with friendly red and white blocks. The more blocks Gabbuchi eats in his quest, the higher the player’s score–but be careful! If Gabbuchi eats the wrong block, he might not be able to complete the stage. Players will put their puzzle-solving skills to the test in this fast-paced, addictive, and utterly adorable game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

