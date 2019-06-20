Pro Yakyuu Spirits 2019 Gets 2nd Gameplay Video - News

Konami has released a second gameplay video of Pro Yakyuu Spirits 2019. View another gameplay video here.

View it below:

Pro Yakyuu Spirits 2019 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on July 18 in Japan.

