Caladrius Blaze Gets Switch Trailer

Moss has released a trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Caladrius Blaze.

Caladrius Blaze features not only the Shame Break system where you can view fantastic eye-candy cut-in graphics for both the playable characters and the bosses as they take damage and clothes are cut away, but also beautiful graphics and sound from star-studded production with character designer, Yasuda Suzuhito, famous for his work in Durarara!! and Devil Survivor, and ‘Basiscape’, who handled the sound in Oboro Muramasa.

In the Story Mode fully voiced by star voice actors, you can enjoy the storyline of each unique character in the emerging world based on a gothic horror worldview. With two-player coop mode, you can experience even more varied storyline based on the combination of characters.

In addition, there are many contents to enjoy other than the Story Mode such as the Rush mode and the Score Attack Mode. There is a Tutorial Mode for beginners, Leaderboard for online ranking, and Gallery Mode for viewing cut-in images and other graphics.

Multiple storylines made with more than 15 unique characters.

Eight different characters and ships with unique powers to choose from.

‘Shame Break’ system that cuts away the character’s outfit as they take damage.

‘Element Shot’ system that allows strategic weapon level up.

‘Tutorial Mode’ and ‘Synchro Mode’ enjoyable for even first timers.

