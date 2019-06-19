Dragon Star Varnir Launches for Steam in September - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Dragon Star Varnir will launch for Windows PC via Steam in September.





Here is an overview of the game:

In a world where the bones of an ancient beast tower over the land…

The Knight Zephy is part of an order whose role is to hunt down witches—people seen as cursed beings for giving birth to dragons.

When he is almost killed on one of these missions, two mysterious witches save him from the brink of death by feeding him dragon blood.

Granted new magic abilities by their efforts, he soon finds his fate intertwined with the witches and reluctantly joins them to fight against an Empire out to destroy his kind, ruthless dragon hunters, and a witch more powerful than any in existence.

Can they fight all this and save themselves, or will his new allies succumb to the dragon’s curse…?

Key Features:

Battles Take Flight – Fight enemies midair in a unique, vertically-oriented battle system. Strategically position your party at different tiers to attack and disable the enemy’s skills, one level at a time!

– Fight enemies midair in a unique, vertically-oriented battle system. Strategically position your party at different tiers to attack and disable the enemy’s skills, one level at a time! Enter the Dragon – Perform enough attacks to unleash the dragon within, transforming each character to unlock devastating skills and newfound strength during battle!

– Perform enough attacks to unleash the dragon within, transforming each character to unlock devastating skills and newfound strength during battle! Become the Dragon – Weaken an enemy dragon to devour its element! When the element is pierced into a character, they can absorb that dragon’s skill tree. But at what cost…?

– Weaken an enemy dragon to devour its element! When the element is pierced into a character, they can absorb that dragon’s skill tree. But at what cost…? Madness or Riches? – Three witches depend on you to bring them dragon’s blood as food. Starve them, and they go mad. Overfeed them, and they become a dragon! Will you keep them alive or sacrifice them to obtain ultra rare items and skills? Your choices will change the game’s endings!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

