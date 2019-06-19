Judgment Gameplay Footage Features Lead Voice Actor Greg Chun Discussing the Game - News

20 minutes of gameplay footage of Judgment was shown during the latest episode of PlayStation Underground. Lead voice actor Greg Chun was a special guest on the video.

View it below:

Judgment will launch for the PlayStation 4 on June 25.

