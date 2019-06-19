Ocarina of Time Remake Developer Working on Link’s Awakening Remake - News

The developer behind the Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask remakes, Grezzo, is developing the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma speaking with Kotaku revealed the information.

Aonuma announced his team is working on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.





Here is an overview of the game:

Link has washed ashore on a mysterious island with strange and colorful inhabitants. To escape the island, Link must collect magical instruments and awaken the Wind Fish. Players explore a reimagined Koholint Island that’s been faithfully rebuilt in a new art style. Battle enemies, conquer numerous dungeons and uncover the hidden secrets of the island while encountering Super Mario enemies like Goombas, Chain Chomps and Piranha Plants. Players can also earn Chambers (Dungeon Rooms) and arrange them to complete objectives in the new Chamber Dungeon. Launching alongside the game will be a new Link amiibo figure that lets players put this adorable new art style in the palm of their hands. A special Dreamer Edition will come with the game and the Dreamer Art Book, which features concept art from the Nintendo Switch version of the game. The game and amiibo are each scheduled to launch Sept. 20.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 20.

