Doraemon Story of Seasons Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

Doraemon Story of Seasons (NS) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 42,230 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 16. Everybody’s Golf VR (PS4) debuted in fifth with sales of 6,367 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 34,321 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 28,762 units, the 3DS sold 2,768 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 139 units and Xbox One sold 341 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Doraemon Story of Seasons (Bandai Namco, 06/13/19) – 42,230 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,058 (3,121,997) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,334 (815,819) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,765 (2,333,923) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 6,027 (1,553,472) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,598 (1,338,167) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 5,099 (3,089,159) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 4,371 (634,665) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 3,501 (1,042,537) [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Best Price!) (Capcom, 08/02/18) – 3,411 (57,792)

