Last Labyrinth Delayed to Fall 2019 - News

Amata K.K. has delayed the release of the VR adventure game, Last Labyrinth, from summer to fall for the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality.

Here is an overview of the game:

Last Labyrinth is a virtual reality escape-the-room adventure game, in which players must work to escape a mansion full of hidden dangers with a mysterious girl, Katia, that appears before them.

Voicing Katia is voiced by non other than international model, actress, voice-actress and singer, Stefanie Joosten, who was also the voice and model for the silent and deadly Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

The theme song is composed by renowned video game music composer Hiroki Kikuta, famous for his work on titles such as Seiken Densetsu 2 and 3, and Soukaigi, among others. Following her performance on “Quiet’s Theme,” Stefanie Joosten once again lends her vocal talents for the Last Labyrinth theme song.

Both the theme song and Katia’s dialouge are performed in Last Labyrinth‘s very own unique language.

Story:

What the…?!

Your eyes begin to adjust to the darkness, and you find yourself in a room you’ve never seen before. You go to stand, but are barely able to move. You look down to find that your arms and legs are strapped to a wheelchair.

As the panic begins to set in, you catch a glimpse of a figure out of the corner of your eye.

!?

A young girl, standing in the darkness, stares at you with cold eyes…

