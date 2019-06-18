This Week's Deals With Gold - Anthem, Team Sonic Racing - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 325 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through June 25 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|>observer_
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|ACA NEOGEO Crossed Swords
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO Real Bout Fatal Fury Special
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO Samurai Shodown III
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ADIOS Amigos
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|AER – Memories of Old
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Almost There: The Platformer
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|Alvastia Chronicles
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Anima: Gate Of Memories
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Anima: Gate Of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Anthem
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Anthem: Legion Of Dawn Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Arcade Islands: Volume One
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Asemblance Collection
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Away: Journey to the Unexepected
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Bard’s Gold
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Battle Princess Madelyn
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|Battlefield V
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Battlefield V Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Bloody Shooters Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Bulb Boy
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Claire: Extended Cut
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Dandara
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Dark Quest 2
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Earthlock
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Echoes of the Fey: The Fox’s Trail
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Euro Fishing: Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Euro Fishing: The Moat
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Euro Fishing: Waldsee
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Fall of LIght: Darkness Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Falllout 76 Tricentennial Pack Upgrade
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 76 Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|FAR: Lone Sails
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|FIFA 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|FIFA 19 Champions Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Genesis Alpha One
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief Of Castles
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Hover
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Infinite Adventures
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|InnerSpace
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Insane Robots
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Kingdom Treasury Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Spotlight
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Spotlight
|Kingdom: New Lands
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Lords Of The Fallen
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Mages of Mystralia
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Maize
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Momonga Pinball Adventures
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|Spotlight
|Mount & Blade: Warband
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Mulaka
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|My Brother Rabbit
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|My Time at Portia
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Neonwall
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Nevermind
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|North
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Numantia
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Operencia: The Stolen Sun
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|DWG
|Perception
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Planet RIX-13
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Samsara
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Shape of the World
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Silence – The Whispered World 2
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|80%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Skyforge: Soundweaver Collector’s Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Songbringer Bundle
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|67%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sonic Mania
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight
|Sonic Mania – Encore DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Soul Axiom
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Stories of Bethem: Full Moon
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Stories: The Path of Destinies
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Surf World Series
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Sylvio
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Team Sonic Racing
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|The First Tree
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|The Gardens Between
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|The Sims 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|The Station
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|The Town of Light
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|The Witness
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Thief of Thieves: Season One
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Trüberbrook
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|V-Rally 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|We Are The Dwarves
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|World to the West
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35%
|Explore & Discover Sale
|‘n Verlore Verstand
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Explore & Discover Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Cars: Mater-National
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Costume Quest
|Backward Compatible
|20%
|DWG
|Hunter: The Reckoning
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|DWG
|LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic & Knuckles
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic Adventure
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sonic CD
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sonic Free Riders
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic Generations
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sonic The Fighters
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sonic The Hedgehog 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sonic The Hedgehog 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sonic Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
