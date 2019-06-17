Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Tops the French Charts, MotoGP 19 Debuts in 5th - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) has topped the French charts in week 23, 2019, according to SELL. Last week's best-selling game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS), drops down to second. MotoGP 19 (PS4) debuted in fifth.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Days Gone MotoGP 19 Xbox One MotoGP 19 The Division 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo 3DS Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Yokai Watch 3 Luigi's Mansion PC Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII The Sims 4 Total War: Three Kingdoms

