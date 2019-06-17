Cyberpunk 2077 Will Have Multiple Different Endings - News

CD Projekt RED Quest Director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz speaking with YouTube channel YongYea announced Cyberpunk 2077 will have multiple different endings.

Here is an overview of the game:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

PLAY AS A MERCENARY OUTLAW:

Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.

LIVE IN THE CITY OF THE FUTURE:

Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

STEAL THE IMPLANT THAT GRANTS ETERNAL LIFE:

Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 16, 2020.

