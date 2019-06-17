Dungeon RPG KonoSuba Gameplay Video Released - News

Entergram has released a gameplay video for the upcoming dungeon RPG, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers!.

View the gameplay video below:





KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 27.

