Spike Chunsoft Has Some 'Exciting News' for June 19 - News

1 hour ago

Spike Chunsoft has teased it has some "exciting news" to share during a livestream on Wednesday, June 19 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. You can watch the livestream here on Twitch.

We've got some exciting news to share next week! Tune in to our livestream on Wednesday 6/19 at 6pm PDT to learn more.https://t.co/JQruUSLFPW pic.twitter.com/iCHrYpgsE2 — Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) June 14, 2019

Leave your comments below on what you think Spike Chunsoft will announce.

