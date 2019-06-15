Tales of Crestoria Gets Tales of Festival Trailer - News

Bandai Namco at Tales of Festival 2019 released a new trailer for the upcoming smartphone RPG, Tales of Crestoria.

View it below:





Tales of Crestoria will launch for iOS and Android worldwide in 2019.

