New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 16 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

Another Sight (Extended), PS4 — Digital

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Bring Them Home, PS4 — Digital

Citizens of Space, PS4 — Digital

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, PS4 — Digital (Out 6/20), Retail (Out 6/21)

Crystal Crisis, PS4 — Digital

Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Judgment, PS4 — Digital (Out 6/21), Retail (Out 6/25)

Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry, PS4 — Digital

Luna, PS VR, PS4 — Digital

Mars Alive, PS VR — Digital

Mini-Mech Mayhem, PS VR — Digital

Project Lux, PS VR — Digital

Slum Ball, PS VR — Digital

Underworld Ascendant, PS4 — Digital

Vacation Simulator, PS VR — Digital

