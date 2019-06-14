New Xbox Releases Next Week - Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - News

/ 148 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 10 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

June 18

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Neverwinter: Undermountain

Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary

Another Site

Citizens of Space

June 19

Antiquia Lost

Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior

Double Cross

June 21

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

Captain Cat

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles