New Xbox Releases Next Week - Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 10 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
June 18
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Neverwinter: Undermountain
- Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary
- Citizens of Space
June 19
- Antiquia Lost
- Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior
- Double Cross
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled
- Captain Cat
