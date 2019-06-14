Microsoft's Matt Booty: 'Goal With Studio Acquisitions is to Provide Content for Game Pass' - News

/ 142 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Microsoft has been pushing its Xbox Game Pass service with making new first-party titles on the subscription service day of launch and it appears all the new studio acquisitions over the last couple of years is to support the service.

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty speaking with GameSpot was asked if the company would consider releasing multiplatform games if approached by one of its first-party studios.

"I think we would first of all look at everything on a case by case basis," said Booty in response to the question. "It is, to be clear, the goal with these studios is to provide content for game pass and to provide support for all the new things that we talked about today. Everything from Mixer to Xbox live gold to Xbox... we've got the Game Pass Ultimate with streaming and everything.

"Our job as first-party is really to be there first with all of that. At the same time we have a great relationship with Nintendo, a great relationship with Sony, and if it made sense I don't want to rule that out but to be clear, our main mission is going to support game pass."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles