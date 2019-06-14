The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Switch Gets New Screenshots - News

CD Projekt RED has released new screenshots showcasing the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition.

Here is an overview of the game:

Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe, where you play as Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. The Complete Edition contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. It’s the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or relive the adventure — on the go! The game is scheduled to launch this year.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

View the rest of the screenshots below:

