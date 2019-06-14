Omega Labyrinth Life Opening Cinematic Released - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

D3 Publisher has released the opening cinematic for Omega Labyrinth Life.

View it below:

Omega Labyrinth Life will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 1, alongside Labyrinth Life for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

