Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 287 Views

posted 4 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII has topped the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 9.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Marvel's Spider-Man Fallout 76 Days Gone Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 God of War The Last of US Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection Detroit: Become Human

