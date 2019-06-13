Days Gone Retakes the Top Spot on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 281 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Days Gone has climbed three spots to retake the top spot on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 9.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Days Gone Marvel's Spider-Man Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Detroit: Become Human Just Cause 4 NBA 2K19

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles