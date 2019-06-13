Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Gameplay Featured on the Nintendo Treehouse - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo during its Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2019 showcased gameplay footage of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a brand-new platform adventure from some of the key creative talent behind 'Donkey Kong Country'. The colourful buddy duo must run, jump and roll their way through a series of challenging 2D levels, face a puzzling Overworld and rally the Royal Beettalion to take down Capital B and his Impossible Lair!

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles