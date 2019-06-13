The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Switch is 'Roughly 32GB' and 'Doesn't Support Cross-Saves' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 446 Views
CD Projekt RED announced at E3 2019 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is headed to the Nintendo Switch. Since the announcement we learned the game will run at 720p with dynamic resolution enabled and 540p in handheld mode.
The developer has now revealed via Twitter the game is roughly 32GB on the Nintendo Switch and it would not support cross-save.
The game is roughly 32GB.— The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2019
No, sorry, the game doesn't support cross-saves.— The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2019
Here is an overview of the game:
Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe, where you play as Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. The Complete Edition contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. It’s the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or relive the adventure — on the go! The game is scheduled to launch this year.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
9 Comments
Why would it support cross saves? None of the other versions do, so it seems silly to even bring it up. If they are refering to Witcher 2 and 3 data transfer, it is no more suprising as Witcher 2 never released on a Nintendo console (same reason that it was not available on PS4).
Hm. Does that mean that it's possibly the only game you'll be able to play if you download it?
You will either have to buy physical or have an SD card. There is not even 32 gigs of internal memory available after what is reserved for the OS is taken into consideration, so it is impossible to download without an SD card.
@Shiken - can you store games on your SD card? The system doesn't seem to consider it for the memory allocated for games.
All downloadable games are automatically put on the SD card as well as their patches. Screenshots and videos can be actively toggled between the two, and all game saves go to the system memory only.
The only way a game or a patch is installed to system memory is if you do not have the SD card in at all (possibly if full, not sure). To move a game from system memory to SD card, simply delete or archive the game and redownload it once the SD card is inserted. Only insert or remove SD cards when the Switch if OFF, not in sleep mode.
Hope this was of help to you.
aye Zenos I've got a 400GB micro SD card in my Switch along with over 100 games downloaded onto it. Works just fine!
@Shiken - thanks, man, you were of great help. I didn't realise that games are automatically downloaded on the SD. I assumed that this was not an option since I couldn't move them over like the pictures/videos. Looking at it now one of the more recent games that I bought is indeed on the SD.
They gotta work on implementing cross-saves.
Why would they? They are not on any other platform, same goes for 99% of other games
