The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Switch is 'Roughly 32GB' and 'Doesn't Support Cross-Saves' - News

CD Projekt RED announced at E3 2019 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is headed to the Nintendo Switch. Since the announcement we learned the game will run at 720p with dynamic resolution enabled and 540p in handheld mode.

The developer has now revealed via Twitter the game is roughly 32GB on the Nintendo Switch and it would not support cross-save.

The game is roughly 32GB. — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2019

No, sorry, the game doesn't support cross-saves. — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe, where you play as Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. The Complete Edition contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. It’s the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or relive the adventure — on the go! The game is scheduled to launch this year.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

