Persona 5 Royal Information Coming June 14
Atlus announced the next Morgana's Report stream will take place on June 14 at 12pm JST. New information on Persona 5 Royal will be revealed.
【予告】「#ペルソナ５ ザ・ロイヤル」の最新情報を紹介する公式ミニ番組「#モルガナ通信」第2弾を明日14日12:00～生配信！今回も、アトラスに潜入して極秘の情報を入手してきたぜ。このペルソナ広報アカウントで配信するからお見逃しなく！ #P5R #モナ通 pic.twitter.com/zCFJfRMEls— モルガナ_ペルソナ広報 (@p_kouhou) June 13, 2019
Persona 5 Royal will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 31 and in North America and Europe in 2020.
I hope you can get it as DLC instead of paying $60 for 90% of a game you already own!
Don't count on it. :(
- +1
They already confirmed it is a stand alone game with no cross save feature. You get certain bonuses if you have a finished save file though and you can import your old DLC purchases for a small fee.
- 0