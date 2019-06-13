Quantcast
Persona 5 Royal Information Coming June 14 - VGChartz
Persona 5 Royal Information Coming June 14

Persona 5 Royal Information Coming June 14 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 394 Views

Atlus announced the next Morgana's Report stream will take place on June 14 at 12pm JST. New information on Persona 5 Royal will be revealed.

Persona 5 Royal will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 31 and in North America and Europe in 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments

Barkley
Barkley (3 hours ago)

I hope you can get it as DLC instead of paying $60 for 90% of a game you already own!

  • -1
Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (2 hours ago)

Don't count on it. :(

  • +1
Blood_Tears
Blood_Tears (2 hours ago)

They already confirmed it is a stand alone game with no cross save feature. You get certain bonuses if you have a finished save file though and you can import your old DLC purchases for a small fee.

  • 0