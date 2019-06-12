Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Screenshots Released - News

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward have released two screenshots of multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 25.

View them below:

