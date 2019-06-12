The Elder Scrolls: Blades Switch Gameplay Featured on the Nintendo Treehouse - News

Nintendo during its Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2019 showcased gameplay footage of The Elder Scrolls: Blades.

Carry over all your progress from the mobile version or start a new adventure from scratch. Playable in docked or tablet mode, Blades on Switch takes advantage of the platform’s unique Joy-Cons and motion controls to support a variety of playstyles.

Play free now on iOS and Android devices: PlayBlades.com.

From Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim, comes The Elder Scrolls: Blades–a classic dungeon crawler reimagined. The Blades, the Empire’s top agents, are forced into exile. On the run, you return to your hometown to find it destroyed.

Experience stunning dungeon adventures.

Create and customize your city, restoring it to greatness.

Conquer your friends and rivals in epic one-on-one Arena battles.

Create any character you want and discover unique weapons, armor, and abilities.

Master the never-ending Abyss with a cutting-edge combat system.

he Elder Scrolls: Blades is headed to the Nintendo Switch this fall.

