Daemon X Machina Gets 2nd Nintendo Treehouse Gameplay Video

Nintendo during its Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2019 showcased new gameplay of Daemon X Machina.

Check it out below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Defend the planet and defeat corrupted A.I. controlled robots using your Arsenal, a fully customizable mechanized battle suit. Choose and equip your Arsenal with a multitude of weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-changing threats that may bring the end of the world.

Daemon X Machina will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 13.

