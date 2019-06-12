Fire Emblem: Three Houses Gets Nintendo Treehouse Gameplay Video - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo during its Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2019 showcased new gameplay of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Check it out below:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 26.

