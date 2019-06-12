Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Launches Winter 2019 - News

Publisher XSEED Games announced Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC this winter.

View the E3 2019 trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Take a trip back to the origin of a series that will knock more than just your socks off! In Akiba’s Trip, players expose vampiric creatures called Shadow Souls to deadly sunlight by liberating them of their clothes. Now, a fully remastered version of the original “Strip Action RPG” is coming to the West for the first time. Following the success of Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed, which was released as Akiba’s Trip 2 in Japan and has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide, Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed completely rebuilds the first title in a modern engine, bringing back the beat-’em-up, strip-’em-down gameplay fans know and love while accurately rendering Akihabara, Japan’s geek paradise, from circa 2012 in glorious HD.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

