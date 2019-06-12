Harvest Moon: Mad Dash E3 2019 Screenshots Released - News

Destructoid has released a preview of Harvest Moon: Mad Dash which features new screenshots of the game.

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this fall for $29.99.

View the screenshots below:



