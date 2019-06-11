Pokémon Sword and Shield E3 2019 Trailer Released - News

The Pokemon Company during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct released a new trailer and information for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

View the trailer and information below:

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

